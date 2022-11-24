Additional IGP South for large scale operation to retrieve state land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, directed the police officials to launch operation on large scale to retrieve state land.

Additional IGP South expressed these views during a video link darbar with police officials and Jawans from Bahawalnagar in which SP Investigation, SDPOs, SHOs and other staff participated.

He directed officials to retrieve railway and other government land from land mafia in collaboration with district administration.

Additional IGP South listened to the problems of police Jawans and directed the private secretary to solve them immediately.

Addressing the police officials, Dr Ehsan said that police was being developed on modern lines. Appeals will be heard and all problems will be solved through video link.

All officers and Jawans can inform about the problems by calling the official number.

Dr. Ehsan Sadiq said that the recruitment process in the police was most transparent and appointments of police officers are also being made on merit. Dr. Ehsan Sadiq directed SHOs to take strict action against criminals of dacoity and theft.

He said that the SHOs have also an important role in establishing the writ of the state and asked them to work on merit by putting aside political and personal affiliations and hope for the reward of working from Allah.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that he would visit the Bahawalnagar soon and would listen to the police officials, personnel problems and also reviewed the crime situation.