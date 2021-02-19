UrduPoint.com
Additional IGP South Punjab Visits Rahim Yar Khan

Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:27 PM

Additional IG South Punjab Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal visited police post at Banga Dilaksha in Kacha and Kot Sabzal police station in Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional IG South Punjab Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal visited police post at Banga Dilaksha in Kacha and Kot Sabzal police station in Rahim Yar Khan.

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Zubair Dareshk and District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz Khan were also present with him.

He first reached Kot Sabzal police station where he inspected the arsenal, wireless room, front desk, rooms of investigating officers, housing constables, the record room and praised the excellent maintenance of the police station.

Later, he visited the check-post Dawala and check-post Kot Sabzal and asked the personnel about their well-being and their professional affairs.

They offered Zuhr prayers at the historic Masjid Bhong and while visiting the mosque, marvelled at this masterpiece of architecture.

He appreciated the police officers and soldiers stationed and inquired about the problems.

Additional IG South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal was briefed about the performance of Rahim Yar Khan police.

He appreciated the spirit of the force against criminal elements and said that the heavy responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people rests on the shoulders of the police force.

