Additional IGP starts video link system for hearing of appeals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has started a video link system for hearing of the issues of police officials across South Punjab to facilitate officials at their posted places.

Conducting the first video link conference with the officials of Rajanpur district here on Wednesday, the additional IGP said that the officials would be able to discuss their issues through the latest system and there would be no need to visit Multan and other offices of senior police officials for Police Orderly Room Proceedings. He assured that all possible resources were being utilized to facilitate police officials, adding that officials' welfare was the "top priority".

The Additional IGP said that the officials who participated in the operation against dacoits were proud of the department and said that a cash prize of Rs 10 million had been approved for the officials.

He underlined that police was striving hard and working round the clock to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Sadiq directed officers concerned to ensure the best residential arrangements for the police officials in their respective districts. He said that more than 19,000 people died every year in road accidents and urged all station house officers (SHOs) to cooperate with the traffic police in minimising road accidents.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq maintained that the police performance was improving day by day and stressed the need for more improvement. He warned officials of strict legal action in case of their involvement in criminal activities and abuse of their powers.

He said that the schedule for police orderly room proceedings would be shared at each district through which the officials would participate in the hearing.