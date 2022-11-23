UrduPoint.com

Additional IGP Starts Video Link System For Hearing Of Appeals

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Additional IGP starts video link system for hearing of appeals

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has started a video link system for hearing of the issues of police officials across South Punjab to facilitate officials at their posted places

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has started a video link system for hearing of the issues of police officials across South Punjab to facilitate officials at their posted places.

Conducting the first video link conference with the officials of Rajanpur district here on Wednesday, the additional IGP said that the officials would be able to discuss their issues through the latest system and there would be no need to visit Multan and other offices of senior police officials for Police Orderly Room Proceedings. He assured that all possible resources were being utilized to facilitate police officials, adding that officials' welfare was the "top priority".

The Additional IGP said that the officials who participated in the operation against dacoits were proud of the department and said that a cash prize of Rs 10 million had been approved for the officials.

He underlined that police was striving hard and working round the clock to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Sadiq directed officers concerned to ensure the best residential arrangements for the police officials in their respective districts. He said that more than 19,000 people died every year in road accidents and urged all station house officers (SHOs) to cooperate with the traffic police in minimising road accidents.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq maintained that the police performance was improving day by day and stressed the need for more improvement. He warned officials of strict legal action in case of their involvement in criminal activities and abuse of their powers.

He said that the schedule for police orderly room proceedings would be shared at each district through which the officials would participate in the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Police Punjab Visit Road Died Traffic Rajanpur Criminals All Best Top Million

Recent Stories

"False narrative built to create chaos in the coun ..

"False narrative built to create chaos in the country," says COAS Bajwa

7 minutes ago
 Three members of dacoit gang busted

Three members of dacoit gang busted

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court forms full bench to hear pleas r ..

Lahore High Court forms full bench to hear pleas regarding Imran Khan's disquali ..

1 minute ago
 Italian Foreign Minister Condemns Jerusalem Blasts ..

Italian Foreign Minister Condemns Jerusalem Blasts, Expresses Solidarity With Is ..

1 minute ago
 Switzerland Embargoes Military Supplies to Russia, ..

Switzerland Embargoes Military Supplies to Russia, Ukraine

1 minute ago
 PM sends summary for COAS, CJCSC to president for ..

PM sends summary for COAS, CJCSC to president for appointment

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.