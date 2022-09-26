Additional IGP takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday took notice of robbery incident with a journalist near Yousuf Plaza.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the Karachi Police chief also sought report of incident from Deputy IGP West Zone.

Javed Alam Odho directed to ensure immediate arrest of the accused and recover the snatched items.