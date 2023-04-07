Additional IGP visits Bahawalpur Police Lines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Maqsood-Ul-Hassan Friday visited Bahawalpur Police Lines.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that the Additional IGP for South Punjab prayed for the departed souls of martyrs of the Police Department.

He planted a sapling at the police lines in connection with the "Green Pakistan" tree plantation campaign.