Open Menu

Additional IGP Visits NKATI, Discusses Law And Order With Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 09:07 PM

Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho, paid a visit to the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho, paid a visit to the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) on Wednesday.

The meeting was participated by senior police officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

The NKATI leadership welcomed the police chief and engaged in a comprehensive discussion about Karachi's security situation and the police's efforts to combat crime.

Business representatives expressed appreciation for the police's ongoing actions, noting significant improvements in crime prevention.

In his remarks, the Additional IGP assured NKATI members that the police remain committed to resolving their concerns, stressing that business safety is a top priority.

He also highlighted continued efforts to maintain a secure environment for businesses in the area.

A special commendation was given to the police team from Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station for their bravery in confronting criminals.

The event concluded with the presentation of honorary shields to the police officers in recognition of their service.

Recent Stories

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF ..

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025

38 minutes ago
 Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teach ..

Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals

2 seconds ago
 PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma til ..

PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20

25 minutes ago
 Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and ord ..

Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community

4 seconds ago
 Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques

Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques

5 seconds ago
 Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilater ..

Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties

7 seconds ago
US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of ..

US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokespe ..

9 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

52 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..

53 minutes ago
 Day two of 7th IREF highlights innovations in auto ..

Day two of 7th IREF highlights innovations in autonomous aerial systems, cloud s ..

53 minutes ago
 Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia ..

Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..

39 minutes ago
 Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as ..

Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan