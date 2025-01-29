Additional IGP Visits NKATI, Discusses Law And Order With Business Community
Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho, paid a visit to the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho, paid a visit to the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) on Wednesday.
The meeting was participated by senior police officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.
The NKATI leadership welcomed the police chief and engaged in a comprehensive discussion about Karachi's security situation and the police's efforts to combat crime.
Business representatives expressed appreciation for the police's ongoing actions, noting significant improvements in crime prevention.
In his remarks, the Additional IGP assured NKATI members that the police remain committed to resolving their concerns, stressing that business safety is a top priority.
He also highlighted continued efforts to maintain a secure environment for businesses in the area.
A special commendation was given to the police team from Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station for their bravery in confronting criminals.
The event concluded with the presentation of honorary shields to the police officers in recognition of their service.
