Additional IGP Visits Polling Station
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho, visited the Gizri polling station on Thursday to assess the security measures for the local body by-election.
He was accompanied by the DIGP South, SP Clifton, and other police officials.
During the visit, the police chief inspected the security setup and gave instructions to the officers on duty.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Syed Nazir Gilani visits Islamabad to mark 40th anniversary of JKCHR53 seconds ago
-
SC disposes off several cases due to being ineffective57 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team to hold Open Court in Kotli (AJK) on Friday, tomorrow1 minute ago
-
Govt aims to provide affordable, nutritious food to every citizen: Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain11 minutes ago
-
YPF president congratulates Speaker AJK for establishing YPF chapter11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils first climate finance strategy to mobilise funds for national climate action11 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University organised awareness seminar on "No Corruption"11 minutes ago
-
Students, teachers of Benazir Women University visit KP assembly11 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested in Lakki Marwat11 minutes ago
-
Dr Asma Mansoor assumes role as Incharge Protocol & PR at IIUI11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police tightens noose on criminal elements: DIG Raza11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan , North Macedonia strengthen ties as interior ministers meet to discuss issues21 minutes ago