Additional IGP visits polling station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho, visited the Gizri polling station on Thursday to assess the security measures for the local body by-election.

He was accompanied by the DIGP South, SP Clifton, and other police officials.

During the visit, the police chief inspected the security setup and gave instructions to the officers on duty.