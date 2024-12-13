Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, conducted a visit to the under-construction model police stations in Orangi Town and North Nazimabad in the West Zone

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, conducted a visit to the under-construction model police stations in Orangi Town and North Nazimabad in the West Zone.

During the visit, DIGP West, SSP West, Central, and other senior police officers accompanied him, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Friday.

The DIGP West briefed the police chief on the construction progress of the stations in District West and Central.

IGP Javed Alam Odho inspected key areas of the stations, including the duty officer's room and lockup facilities. He urged the swift completion of the construction work.

The spokesperson added that these model police stations aim to enhance public service by providing modern facilities, ensuring the deployment of skilled police officers, and fostering a collaborative and friendly environment between the police and the community.

