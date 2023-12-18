Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Monday visited the offices of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Quetta Bureau and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC).

APP Bureau Chief Nazar Muhammad Jamali briefed the Additional Secretary on the functioning of the Bureau. The latter assured that the issues being faced by the APP Bureau would be addressed on priority basis.

Earlier, during his visit to the Radio Pakistan Quetta Station, Sayed Mubashir Tauqir Shah highlighted that the Radio Pakistan had an effective reach even in remote areas of the country, and emphasized to carry out efforts for enhancing PBC programmes.

The Additional Secretary, who took round of different sections of the Radio Pakistan Quetta, assured the ministry's full assistance for reviving the non-functional transmitters in Balochistan.

He also assured that the problems being by PBC Quetta would be given priority attention.