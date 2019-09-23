Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukkur Dr Jameel Ahmed vows to root out corruption from police dept

UrduPoint.com
Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukkur Dr Jameel Ahmed on Monday said that rooting out corruption from the police department is among his top priorities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukkur Dr Jameel Ahmed on Monday said that rooting out corruption from the police department is among his top priorities.

Speaking at a meeting held to review the situation of law and order and crimes, he said a comprehensive strategy has been chalked out to check crimes and to traffic control.

He said that transfers and postings in the police department would be done on merit.

The AIGP Sukkur further said that police can play a vital role in bridging gap between police and public by providing them timely justice and by protecting their lives and properties.

He called for improving coordination between public and police to improve police's image in public.

