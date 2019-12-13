UrduPoint.com
Additional Inspector General Of Police (AIGP) Sukkur Holds "Khuli Kachehri"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukkur, Dr. Jamil Ahmed held a Kuli Kachehri to listen to complaints of masses and to resolve them at Gambat taluka district Khairpur on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukkur, Dr. Jamil Ahmed held a Kuli Kachehri to listen to complaints of masses and to resolve them at Gambat taluka district Khairpur on Friday.

The Kachehri was attended by a large number of people and they registered their complaints.

Complainants also demanded to set up Police Check Posts at far flung areas of the district to give boost to the peace efforts in the area.

