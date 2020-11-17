UrduPoint.com
Additional Interior Secretary Visits Central Jail

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Interior Secretary Punjab Capt (Retd) Arshad Manzoor visited Central Jail here on Tuesday.

He visited different sections of the jail including barracks, hospital, kitchen and inspected the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

Superintendent Jail Noor Hassan and other jail officers accompanied him.

The additional secretary went to the martyrs monument and paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs.

He also talked with family members of prisoners present in the waiting sheds/reception and inquired about the problems and behavior of the jail staff.

He checked the computerized registration system of meeting persons with prisoners and lauded the measures taken for the welfare of prisoners by the prisons department.

He also inspected implementation on anti-corona SOPs, admin block, PCO for prisoners etc.

The Additional Secretary also went to handicraft class and appreciated the prisoners' efforts.

He also attended the ceremony organized in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatulil Alameen week.

