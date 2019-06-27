UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Load Management Is Being Carried Out In Nowshera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:12 PM

Additional Load Management is being carried out in Nowshera

Additional Load Management is being carried out in Nowshera & adjacent areas due to technical fault of Power Transformer at 132 KV Nowshera Grid Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Load Management is being carried out in Nowshera & adjacent areas due to technical fault of Power Transformer at 132 KV Nowshera Grid Station.

Due to technical fault of power transformer at 132 KV Nowshera Grid Station, additional load management is being carried out in Nowshera and adjacent areas.

Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan directed the concerned staff for shifting of new power transformer from Lahore. As soon as new power transformer installed, additional load management will be abolished. PESCO seeks cooperation of the public of affected areas during rehabilitation work.

Related Topics

Lahore Nowshera From PESCO

Recent Stories

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With Irish Foreign Ministe ..

3 minutes ago

Social Media -- Tour operators' effective tool to ..

3 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recover ..

5 minutes ago

Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.