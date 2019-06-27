(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Load Management is being carried out in Nowshera & adjacent areas due to technical fault of Power Transformer at 132 KV Nowshera Grid Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Load Management is being carried out in Nowshera & adjacent areas due to technical fault of Power Transformer at 132 KV Nowshera Grid Station.

Due to technical fault of power transformer at 132 KV Nowshera Grid Station, additional load management is being carried out in Nowshera and adjacent areas.

Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan directed the concerned staff for shifting of new power transformer from Lahore. As soon as new power transformer installed, additional load management will be abolished. PESCO seeks cooperation of the public of affected areas during rehabilitation work.