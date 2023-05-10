Additional manpower of police given to DIGPs of Karachi

As many as 1,500 additional manpower of Police were placed at the disposal of different zonal DIGPs in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :As many as 1,500 additional manpower of Police were placed at the disposal of different zonal DIGPs in Karachi.

According to a notification on Wednesday, the personnel from Shahid Hayat Police Training Center and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Elite Police Training Center were deployed with DIGPs of the West, South and East zones of the megalopolis.

The manpower of 500 personnel were deployed in each of the three zones.

Besides, the DIGPs were asked to make necessary arrangements for transportation, administrative and other welfare issues of the allocated force.

The order read that no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.