UrduPoint.com

Additional Manpower Of Police Given To DIGPs Of Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Additional manpower of police given to DIGPs of Karachi

As many as 1,500 additional manpower of Police were placed at the disposal of different zonal DIGPs in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :As many as 1,500 additional manpower of Police were placed at the disposal of different zonal DIGPs in Karachi.

According to a notification on Wednesday, the personnel from Shahid Hayat Police Training Center and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Elite Police Training Center were deployed with DIGPs of the West, South and East zones of the megalopolis.

The manpower of 500 personnel were deployed in each of the three zones.

Besides, the DIGPs were asked to make necessary arrangements for transportation, administrative and other welfare issues of the allocated force.

The order read that no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed From

Recent Stories

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

11 minutes ago
 Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nucle ..

Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nuclear Submarine Project - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Colleges, Universities to remain closed on May 11 ..

Colleges, Universities to remain closed on May 11 & 12

1 minute ago
 University of Sindh students asked to deposit host ..

University of Sindh students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 21

1 minute ago
 World’s youngest published female author says sh ..

World’s youngest published female author says she just wants to ‘keep writin ..

17 minutes ago
 ​​Young SCRF 2023 visitors taught how to detec ..

​​Young SCRF 2023 visitors taught how to detect cancer

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.