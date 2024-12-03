Additional Personnel Deployed To Ensure Traffic Flow On Peshawar Road
Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Saddar Cantt and its adjoining roads in the evening hours
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Saddar Cantt and its adjoining roads in the evening hours.
A City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, in a statement on Tuesday, said that traffic slowed down on Peshawar Road and Mall Road due heavy rush in the evening hours
Keeping in view the public convenience, he said, City Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima tasked the newly appointed Circle Officer Meherabad to ensure traffic flow on the city’s main artery.
Some 30 traffic officers and officials, including two deputy superintendents of police, would perform duty on Peshawar Road and Mall Road in the evening hours, he added.
Two lifters had also been deployed to prevent illegal parking on the roads, the spokesman said.
