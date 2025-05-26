Additional personnel from Punjab districts deployed in Murree to control traffic during summer

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Additional personnel from different districts of the province have been deployed in Murree on the orders of Additional Inspector General Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig to facilitate tourists during the summer season.

The traffic officers and officials from other districts were given a briefing on the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Murree Mughees Ahmed Hashmi at the City Traffic Police Headquarters, a DPR news release said on Monday.

Traffic Officer Murree Azmat Hayat urged the traffic officials to perform their duties with dedication so that tourists coming to Murree do not face any kind of problems.

He said the officials performing their duty diligently and honestly would be rewarded and those showing a dereliction of duties would face a departmental action.

The traffic officer also urged the tourists to travel to Murree in properly maintained vehicles with wipers and lights in perfect condition. They should also avoid speeding due to dangerous turns in the mountainous area, besides not violating one-way traffic or doing wrong overtaking.

As all the roads in Murree were two-way, the drivers should also avoid making double lines, he further advised.

“Do not let the vehicle stop on the road in any case so that the flow of traffic is not affected, and also follow the instructions of the traffic wardens standing on the highways,” he added.

In case of traffic problems in Murree, he said, the traffic control room could be contacted at phone number 0519269200.