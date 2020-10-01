UrduPoint.com
Additional Police Force Deployed At N.Bypass, Link Road Of Highways

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:47 PM

Additional police force deployed at N.Bypass, link road of highways

The Sindh police has deployed additional police force at Northern Bypass and link road of National Highway and Super Highway in district Malir in view of the commercial importance and to ensure the safety of travellers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh police has deployed additional police force at Northern Bypass and link road of National Highway and Super Highway in district Malir in view of the commercial importance and to ensure the safety of travellers.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed has deployed the personnel of Security and Emergency Services Division round the clock in three shifts, on the directives of Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, said a spokesperson of the DIG Security and Emergency Services Division on Thursday.

On the occasion, DIG Maqsood Ahmed said that the Northern Bypass and Super Highway, National Highway link road were important trade routes and the purpose of deployment of additional force was to ensure the provision of security and assistance to the transporters, traders and travellers.

