Additional Rs 120 Bln Revenue Collected In Energy Sector In Last 18 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:24 PM

Additional Rs 120 bln revenue collected in energy sector in last 18 months

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government collected Rs 120 billion more revenue in the energy sector in last 18 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government collected Rs 120 billion more revenue in the energy sector in last 18 months.

Sources told APP here that since its inception, the PTI led government gave special attention to the power sector. Through various pragmatic steps, the government managed to collection more Rs 120 billion revenue in first 18 months, they said.

They said the government also kicked off vigorous campaign to eliminate power pilferage in various parts of the country. During the drive, over 30,000 FIRs were registered besides arresting 4000 power pilferers.

They said hundreds of employees were also served show cause notices for their involvement in corruption.

Currently, there was zero load-shedding on around 80 per cent feeders, they said. The government was determined to end load shedding on the remaining 20 percent feeders by ending the electricity theft, they added.

The sources said the PTI government had also brought improvement in the distribution system.

They said no concession would be given to power pilferers and the circular debt would be reduced to zero by December, 2020.

