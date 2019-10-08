UrduPoint.com
Additional Rs 1325 Million Recovered By Communications Division: Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 03:13 PM

Additional Rs 1325 million recovered by Communications Division: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Tuesday that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan accountability process was continuing in a transparent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Tuesday that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan accountability process was continuing in a transparent manner.

In a statement, the minister said that in Communications Ministry an additional amount of Rs 1325 million was recovered.

He said that Rs 200 million paid as advance in Okara bypass project were recovered.

He said that Rs 242 million additional amount paid to the contractor of Basina-Nag-Panjgur-Hoshab were also recovered.

Moreover, Murad Saeed said that Rs 69 million were recovered from the contractor of D G Khan- Multan section of Indus Highway. He said Rs 122 million paid to the contractor in Islamabad- Muzaffarabad dual carriageway in violation of PC-1 were also recovered. During first year of the PTI government, Rs 8000 million had been recovered by Communications Division, he said.

