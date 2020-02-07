UrduPoint.com
Additional Rs 55 Bln Earmarked For Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP): Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 02:48 PM

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Friday informed the Senate that additional Rs 55 billion was allocated for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to help the poor segment of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Friday informed the Senate that additional Rs 55 billion was allocated for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to help the poor segment of society.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the Minister said job creation would help reduce poverty in the country.

He said BISP has regional offices at all provincial headquarters and field offices at divisional and tehsil level across the country. BISP has 6 regional, 35 divisional and 406 tehsil offices, he added.

He said BISP had not its own buildings and most of offices had been set up in rented premises.

To another question, the minister said that an amount of Rs 6 billion was allocated for poverty alleviation and social safety during fiscal year 2017-18.

To a separate question, Azam Swati told the House that as per Telecom Act Section 29 and Technical Type Approval Regulations 2019, all terminal equipment including mobile devices require type approval.

As per regulations all approved models details were published on PTA website. The complete details were available at link https://www.pta.gov.pk/ en/ industrysupport/ industry-services/ type-approval/approved-equipments, he added.

He said Specific absorption rate (SAR) was a numerical expression of absorbed radio frequency energy waves. SAR referred to the amount of radio wave energy absorbed in unit mass of human body, he added.

He said electromagnetic waves emitted by mobile phones were of high frequency, thus capable of body temperature increase. Such heat reactions were expressed quantitatively by the specific absorption rate (SAR), he added.

He said the Limits for specific absorption rate was reflected within PTA type approval regulations 2019.

