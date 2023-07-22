Open Menu

Additional Sec For Taking Strict Actions Against Illegal WASA's Connections

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary Housing South Punjab Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed Saturday said strict actions would be take against illegal connections of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of the agency here, he said that the Secretary Housing South Punjab Qaisar Saleem directed to utilize all possible resources were improving performance and recovery of the department.

He said that illegal WASA connections would be disconnected and special instructions had been issued in that regard.

Rana Ikhlaq directed officers concerned to resolve all court cases at the earliest and prepare a comprehensive plan to address public issues on priority.

He said that provision of clean drinking water and drainage of sewerage and rain water was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

