Additional Sec Home, family recover from coronavirus attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Additional Secretary Home, Malak Mansoor Qesar, his brother Masood Akhtar and family members have made recovery from coronavirs infection, said a press release on Thursday.

Test results of Mansoor Qesar and his family were received as positive for coronavirus and the whole family was in quarantine since May 7.

However, today their medical test results for coronavirus were received as negative and the family was declared as healthful.

Malak Mansoor Qesar has thanked all those who inquired after his health and enhanced his level of courage in such testing time. He especially thanked Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Javed Marwat, DHO Dr Arif Mehmood, Medical Director Mufti Mehmood Hospital, Dr Khadim Hussain, Dr Farrukh Jamil of DHQ Hospital, Dr Durr e Aab Lohani and Patwari Raees.