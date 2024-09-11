Open Menu

Additional Secretary Board Of Revenue Visits Rescue 1122

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Additional Secretary Board of Revenue visits Rescue 1122

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Additional Secretary of the board of Revenue Abdul Waheed Channa visited the Rescue 1122 office along with Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad.

During the visit, Emergency Officer District Station Hyderabad Roshan Ali Mahesar briefed him about the equipment used during accidents and emergencies.

According to the Media Coordinator of Sindh Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122), Abdul Waheed Channa appreciated the services provided by Rescue 1122 and praised the unwavering dedication and hard work of the staff.

He expressed the hope that the staff of Rescue 1122 will continue to provide efficient services to the citizens with the same spirit.

