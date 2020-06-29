Additional Secretary Education visits BISE

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Secretary Education (HED), Government of Punjab, Tarique Hameed Bhatti visited office of Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

According to a press release issued here, he inspected central marking center, different branches of BISE and presided over a meeting of officials of the board. He reviewed arrangements taken in connection with implementation of SOPs at BISE to contain coronavirus COVID-19.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman BISE, Dr.

Mazhar Saeed and Controler (Examinations), Tahir Hussain Jaffary.

On the occasion, the Additional Secretary Education was briefed that 10 marking centers had been established for marking of answer sheets of Matric exams. He was told that SOPs were being followed while marking of answer sheets.

The Additional Secretary Education (HED) said that the government had been taking immediate measures to spread and promote education.

"Development of a national depends on promotion of education," he added.