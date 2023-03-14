Additional Secretary for expediting action to address public complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary South Punjab Mohammad Farooq Dogar instructed the officers concerned to expedite action for the redressal of public grievances.

While chairing a meeting to review action on public complaints, he said implementation of good governance was the top priority of the South Punjab Secretariat.

He said Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar desired to resolve public grievances within the given time frame.

He said the performance of the administration of the districts was evaluated through various indicators including implementation of public complaints.

He said the records would be updated after resolving complaints in order to gather correct data to meet the target.

The additional secretary praised the administration of Sahiwal and Khanewal for resolving public complaints registered with them on time.

Section Officer Wajiha Rasool Khan while giving a briefing said about 226 public complaints were forwarded to Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners belonging to all districts of Southern Punjab.

Deputy Secretary Coordination Ali Atif Butar and Deputy Secretary Admin Abdul Saboor among focal persons of the districts of South Punjab were also present in the meeting.