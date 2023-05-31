Additional Secretary Health visits Sir Sadique Civil Hospital to inspect healthcare facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary, Specialized in Healthcare Department of South Punjab Muzammal Bashir here on Wednesday visited Sir Sadique Civil Hospital to review healthcare facilities at the 'Physiotherapy Department'.

Muzammal Bashir inspected the 'Physiotherapy Department' at Sir Sadique Civil Hospital located on Jhangi Wala Road. He received a warm welcome from the doctors' team.

On the occasion, senior physiotherapist Dr Muhammad Tariq Malik gave a briefing to the senior official about health facilities being provided to patients at the 'Physiotherapy Department' of the hospital.