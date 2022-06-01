Additional Secretary Ms Aneela Mehfooz Durrani promoted to BS-20

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Senior officer of the PCS Executive Group (EG BS-19) and Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Ms Aneela Mehfooz Durrani has been promoted to (PCS EG BS-20) on regular basis with immediate effect.

According to a notification of the Establishment Department, the officer has been promoted on the recommendations of Provincial Selection board in its meeting held on April 7, 2022.

According to a notification of the Establishment Department, the officer, on promotion, would remain on probation for a period of one year in terms of section -6 (2) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants Act 1973 read with rule-15 (1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment , Promotion and Transfers) Rules, 1989. The posting and transfer of the officer would be issued later on.