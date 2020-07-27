Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan gives a cheque of Rs. 0.2 mln to injured Cyclist

Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan on behalf of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan handed over a cheque of Rs. 0.2 million to Ahmad Zeb, a cyclist from merged tribal district Mohmand, who was injured when a speedy car hit him during his training, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is very kind to take a prompt action by directing Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan to go and handover a cheque of Rs. 0. 2 mln to Ahmad Zeb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan on behalf of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan handed over a cheque of Rs. 0.2 million to Ahmad Zeb, a cyclist from merged tribal district Mohmand, who was injured when a speedy car hit him during his training, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is very kind to take a prompt action by directing Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan to go and handover a cheque of Rs. 0. 2 mln to Ahmad Zeb.

Chief Minister also directed Junaid Khan to look into the injured national cyclist and assured him that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would bear all his expenses occurring on his medical treatment of his broken left leg.

Junaid Khan also met with the father of injured Ahmad Zeb in his office and assured him support. President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary General Nisar Ahmad, international cyclists Mohin Khan, who represented Pakistan in the World Championship held in Doha, Qatar and Farman Ali, who represented Pakistan in the Asian Championship in Bahrain, were also visited the village of Ahmad Zeb in the merged tribal areas Mohmand District.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmad Khan and the two international cyclists were remained there with Ahmad Zeb for some time and assured him full support regarding his medical treatment and assurance given by Junaid Khan. They informed Ahmad Zeb that Junaid Khan also assured them that Ahmad Zeb would be supported like other athletes supported by the Directorate of Sports KP in the past.

Ahmed Zeb's leg was broken when a car hit him during his road training and was initially treated. For further treatment on the request of KP Cycling Association, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan extended all out support to Cyclist Ahmad Zeb, hailing from the merged tribal district.

Talking to media men, Junaid Khan said that soon after hearing the news of injuries to national cyclist Ahmad Zeb, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan directed him to provide full support to Ahmad Zeb.

He said the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has always extended support to the athletes with injuries besides other financial help. He said Athletes are the true Ambassador of the country and that is why the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for establishing an endowment fund for the welfare of the athletes.

Ahmed Zeb has won several cycling competitions and represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the International Tour de Khunjerab Cycling Race and National Cycling Championships. President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary Nisar Ahmad have paid rich tributes to Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan and Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak for extending financial support to Ahmed Zeb and other athletes who got injured during the competitions and said that it could cure Ahmed Zeb completely.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah expressed the hope that after treatment, Ahmad Zeb would once again be able to represent the province in national and international levels competitions. He said that the efforts made by Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Junaid Khan and Director General of Sports Asfandyar Khan for the welfare of the players and promotion of sports would always be remembered.

When contacted Ahmad Zeb also thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan for extending him all out financial support.

He said, after complete treatment he would be able to represent the province at national and international levels. He said it would be difficult for him and his poor family to bear all expenses incurred over his broken leg but with the timely support of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa they would be able to have complete treatment.