Additional Secretary to PM office visits Gwadar to review CPEC projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Office Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday visited Gwadar to review the pace and implementation of various ongoing development projects, including the CPEC.

The visit -- which aimed at reviewing the ongoing uplift projects and reporting to the Prime Minister's Secretariat from time to time so that the Federal government could also pay special attention to the rapid development of Gwadar -- was made on the special directive of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

"Timely and quality completion of the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be ensured as these projects are key to the development of the economy," the newly appointed additional secretary said during a meeting held to review the ongoing projects of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA).

GDA Director General Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani briefed the additional secretary on the ongoing projects, including construction and repair of Gwadar Old Town, Dam, Water Box and others.

Addressing the meeting, Chaudhry said, "China is our oldest and the most-trusted friend, and the government is committed to provide fool proof security to the Chinese investors. Implementation on CPEC would be done in a way that would benefit the people of Balochistan, especially Gwadar."Earlier, he presided over a meeting to discuss issues related to Pak-China Friendship Hospital. Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani and GDA DG Qambrani were also present in the meeting.