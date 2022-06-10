UrduPoint.com

Additional Secretary To PM Office Visits Gwadar To Review CPEC Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Additional Secretary to PM office visits Gwadar to review CPEC projects

Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Office Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday visited Gwadar to review the pace and implementation of various ongoing development projects, including the CPEC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Office Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday visited Gwadar to review the pace and implementation of various ongoing development projects, including the CPEC.

The visit -- which aimed at reviewing the ongoing uplift projects and reporting to the Prime Minister's Secretariat from time to time so that the Federal government could also pay special attention to the rapid development of Gwadar -- was made on the special directive of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

"Timely and quality completion of the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be ensured as these projects are key to the development of the economy," the newly appointed additional secretary said during a meeting held to review the ongoing projects of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA).

GDA Director General Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani briefed the additional secretary on the ongoing projects, including construction and repair of Gwadar Old Town, Dam, Water Box and others.

Addressing the meeting, Chaudhry said, "China is our oldest and the most-trusted friend, and the government is committed to provide fool proof security to the Chinese investors. Implementation on CPEC would be done in a way that would benefit the people of Balochistan, especially Gwadar."Earlier, he presided over a meeting to discuss issues related to Pak-China Friendship Hospital. Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani and GDA DG Qambrani were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Water China Visit Dam CPEC Gwadar From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UK PM 'appalled' by fighters' death sentences in U ..

UK PM 'appalled' by fighters' death sentences in Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Government initiates measure to stabilize economy: ..

Government initiates measure to stabilize economy: Jaffar Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Ex minister Abdur Rahman Khar passes away

Ex minister Abdur Rahman Khar passes away

1 minute ago
 Biden says 'must do more - and quickly' to lower U ..

Biden says 'must do more - and quickly' to lower US prices

4 minutes ago
 US stocks tumble as May inflation tops estimates

US stocks tumble as May inflation tops estimates

4 minutes ago
 Murray to face Kyrgios after stunning Tsitsipas

Murray to face Kyrgios after stunning Tsitsipas

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.