Additional secretary visits paper marking centers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Secretary Higher education Department Punjab Tariq Hameed Bhatti visited various centres, set up by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha for conducting the matriculation examination, here on Sunday.

He reviewed the arrangements made for keeping the staff safe from coronavirus and expressed his satisfaction over the steps taken for the purpose.

BISE Sargodha Chairperson Dr Prof Kausar Raees, Secretary Board Chaudhry Sarfraz Gujjar and Controller Examinations Prof Chaudhry Akram Tarar also accompanied the additional secretary during the visit.

Tariq Hameed Bhatti inspected the paper marking centres, set up at Government Anbala College, Binary School, Government High school Bhalwal, Government Commerce College and the BISE offices.

Dr Kausar Raees said in the briefing that more than 83,000 students participated in the Matriculation Examination 2020. She said that 17 centres had been set up for marking of papers from 7am to 7pm. She said results would be announced in the second or third week of September.

The additional secretary also met the marking staff and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.