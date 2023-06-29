Open Menu

Additional Session Judge Among Four Drowned In Sohawa Dam

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Additional Session Judge among four drowned in Sohawa dam

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Four persons of a family including an Additional Session Judge Muzaffargarh drowned in the Sohawa dam, Police and tv channels reported on Thursday.

According to details, Additional Session Judge Raja Mubeen was taking a bath with his son to beat the heat at Sohawa dam when suddenly both persons could not maintain balance and drowned in deep water.

The two other close relatives of the ill-fated judge were also swimming at the same place and they also could not survive after going into deep water.

The Rescue team with local divers rushed to the scene and evacuated the bodies after hectic efforts. Police was investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Police Water Dam Same Bath Muzaffargarh Sohawa Family TV

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

3 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

7 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

7 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

9 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan