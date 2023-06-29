Additional Session Judge among four drowned in Sohawa dam

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Four persons of a family including an Additional Session Judge Muzaffargarh drowned in the Sohawa dam, Police and tv channels reported on Thursday.

According to details, Additional Session Judge Raja Mubeen was taking a bath with his son to beat the heat at Sohawa dam when suddenly both persons could not maintain balance and drowned in deep water.

The two other close relatives of the ill-fated judge were also swimming at the same place and they also could not survive after going into deep water.

The Rescue team with local divers rushed to the scene and evacuated the bodies after hectic efforts. Police was investigating the matter.