Additional Session Judge Awards Death Sentence To Three Accused

Published March 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Session Judge on Thursday awarded a death sentence to the three accused of the murder of 52-year-old Alamzeb after being proven guilty and imposed two lakh rupees fine.

On 15 April 2020, Alamzeb was shot dead in the jurisdiction of the Havelian police station, the family of the deceased registered a case against Asif son of Ali, Mir Afzal son of Gul Zaman, and his son Ali under section 302/34.

Police nabbed all three accused, and recovered the arms used in the crime.

During the initial investigation, the police collected all evidence by using modern techniques and forensics and presented the accused before the court of additional session judges where the murder trial was started in 2021.

After hearing the arguments of both sides additional session judge found them guilty of murder and awarded them the death sentence and also imposed a fine of two Lakh rupees on each accused.

