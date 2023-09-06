Open Menu

Additional Session Judge Awards Death Sentence In Double Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Session Judge IV Abbottabad, Umer Farooq Wednesday while giving a verdict sentenced two individuals to death in a double murder case.

The accused had kidnapped two people from Khokar Maira in 2017 and subsequently killed them in Banda Sahib Khan, Havelian. Additionally, the judge imposed a fine of one million rupees on both convicts.

According to the details, in 2017, the two convicted, Amjad son of Saleh Sultan, and Khawar son of Muhammad Riaz, abducted Nadeem son of Sabir, and Bilal son of Javed Khokhar, who were residents of Khokar Maira. The victims were later murdered in Banda Sahib Khan, Havelian, and their bodies were buried under the debris of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Havelian police apprehended the accused with the help of modern technology and subsequently identified both victims. Their bodies were recovered from the CPEC debris after 50 days.

The trial for the double murder case began in 2018 in the court of Additional Session Judge Umer Farooq. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Judge pronounced the death penalty for both convicted individuals, Amjad and Khawar. Additionally, he imposed a fine of one million rupees on each of them.

