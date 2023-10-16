Open Menu

Additional Session Judge Awards Lifetime Imprisonment To A Killer

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 01:40 PM

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Additional Session Judge Ghazi Wajid Ali Monday awarded a lifetime imprisonment sentence to the convicted of killing after being found guilty and also imposed a fine of 4 lakh rupees.

According to the details, the convicted, Nazakat Khan, son of Ghulam Miskeen, and a resident of Palpiala, shot his fiancée on July 5, 2020. Subsequently, the father of the victim filed FIR No. 387 against the accused under Section 302.

Additionally, another FIR was registered against Nazakat Khan under the KPK Arms Act, specifically under Section AA-15.

Assistant Sub Inspector Nazik Khan arrested the accused and recovered the pistol used in the crime.

The accused was then presented before the court of Additional Session Judge Ghazi Wajid Ali.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Wajid Ali delivered his verdict, sentencing the convicted to lifetime imprisonment and imposing a fine of 4 lakh rupees. In the case related to the possession of an illegal weapon, the convicted received a two-year sentence, along with a fine of 10,000 rupees.

In case of non-payment of the 4 lakh rupees fine, the convicted individual would face an additional 8 months of imprisonment.

Similarly, in the illegal arms case, three months of further imprisonment would be imposed for nonpayment of the fine.

