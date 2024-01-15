Additional Session Judge Haripur acquits accused of double murder case

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Additional Session Judge-III Haripur on Monday decided a double murder case and acquitted the accused owing to the nonavailability of evidence, the case was under trial in the civil court of Haripur from 2020.

According to the verdict, Additional Session Judge Haripur III Abdul Wahab Qureshi acquitted two accused of Qasim Din and his wife Alia Bibi murder case owing to insufficient evidence. The case was registered with the Makhnial police station on 2nd February 2020 under sections 302/15/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR was registered against two accused by the father of the victim Qasim Din including Muhammad Ashraf son of Abdul Ghafoor and Saif son of Muhammad Ashra at Makhnial police station Haripur.

After the completion of arguments from both sides, the judge acquitted the two accused and ordered to release.