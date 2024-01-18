- Home
Additional Session Judge Mansehra Acquits Three Accused Of Murder Case, Insufficient Evidence
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Additional Session Judge-II Mansehra on Thursday while giving the verdict of the boy murder case acquitted three accused owing to the no availability of evidence, the case was under trial in the civil court of Mansehra in 2019.
According to the verdict, the Additional Session Judge Mansehra acquitted three accused including the mother, real sister and uncle of the ill-fated assassinated boy owing to the insufficient evidence.
The case was registered with the Ghai Habibullah police station in March 2019 under sections 302/15/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The father of the slain youth registered an FIR against his wife Rasheeda, daughter Momina and brother-in-law Basharat Ghari Habibullah police station Mansehra. After the completion of arguments from both sides, the judge acquitted two or three and ordered to release them.
