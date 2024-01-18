Open Menu

Additional Session Judge Mansehra Acquits Three Accused Of Murder Case, Insufficient Evidence

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Additional Session Judge Mansehra acquits three accused of murder case, insufficient evidence

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Additional Session Judge-II Mansehra on Thursday while giving the verdict of the boy murder case acquitted three accused owing to the no availability of evidence, the case was under trial in the civil court of Mansehra in 2019.

According to the verdict, the Additional Session Judge Mansehra acquitted three accused including the mother, real sister and uncle of the ill-fated assassinated boy owing to the insufficient evidence.

The case was registered with the Ghai Habibullah police station in March 2019 under sections 302/15/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The father of the slain youth registered an FIR against his wife Rasheeda, daughter Momina and brother-in-law Basharat Ghari Habibullah police station Mansehra. After the completion of arguments from both sides, the judge acquitted two or three and ordered to release them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Station Wife Mansehra March FIR 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

2 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

4 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

7 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

9 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

18 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

18 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

18 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan