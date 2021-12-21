Additional session judge Mansehra awards life imprisonment to rape convict

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Session Judge Mansehra Ajmal Tahir Tuesday awarded life imprisonment and imposed one million rupee fine to the rape convict of a 5 years old Afghan national boy after being proven guilty.

According to the details, two years ago the convict Bilal Qureshi son of Mahboob Qureshi raped a 5 years old Afghan national boy at village Maswal Khaki in 2019.

Najeeb ud Din the father of the victim boy Hilal registered a case against Bilal Qureshi in Khaki police station under the Child Protection Act and the hearing of the case was started in the court of the Additional Session Judge.

After about two years of hearing om Tuesday, the court awarded 14 years imprisonment and imposed a one million rupee fine on the convict of rape Bilal Qureshi. If the convict fails to pay the fine then his jail sentence would be increased by six months.