Additional Session Judge rejects bail application of Karsaz accident accused in drug case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Additional District and Session Judge on Friday rejected the post-arrest bail application of driver of the Karsaz road accident, Natasha Danish in a drug case.

A speeding Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by accused Natasha, hit three motorcycles and another car on Karsaz Road, killing 60-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna, as well as wounding three others on August 19.

The driver was arrested and booked for manslaughter charges.

The suspect was granted bail last week in the murder case after the victims’ family pardoned them. However, a judicial magistrate had rejected her bail plea in the drug case on Monday.

Subsequently, the same day, Natasha's counsel Aamir Mansoob Qureshi had challenged the bail denial before the Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Shahid Ali Memon.

The ADJ, while announcing the verdict reserved two days ago, also rejected Natasha's bail plea.