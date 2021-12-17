Additional Session Judge visits prison

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Session Judge Lodhran visited Central Jail Bahawalpur here and inspected different sections and barracks in the prison.

According to a press release issued here, Additional Session Judge Lodhran, Aafaque Ahmed Jaja visited Central Jail Bahawalpur was accompanied by Civil Judge Lodhran, Khawar Fareed Baloch.

The judges were presented salute and guard of honour by the prison guards. They visited different sections and barracks. They also inspected jail kitchen and hospital and facilities being provided to prisoners.

Superintendent, Central Jail, Shehram Tauqeer Khan and Deputy Superintendent, Asad Tariq were also present.