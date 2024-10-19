Additional Session Judge Visits Sadda Sub Jail, Focuses On Prisoner Welfare
Published October 19, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Under the special directives of District Sessions Judge Rashidullah Kundi, Additional Sessions Judge Sadda, Muhammad Tayyab Jan, visited Sadda Sub Jail, accompanied by Civil Judge Azizullah.
The visit aimed to assess the challenges faced by prisoners and jail administration, allowing them to address several issues on-site and issue directives for long-term solutions.
During the recent visit, he inspected the jail kitchen and checked the food served to the prisoners on hygienic grounds.
Additionally, he visited the juvenile section and the jail hospital.
The prisoners discussed their cases with him, expressing that whenever he visited, it gave them renewed hope, allowing them to share their problems openly.
Additional Session Judge Muhammad Tayyab Jan highlighted their commitment to prioritizing the resolution of minor pending cases across all courts.
He praised the jail administration's efforts and regarded the establishment of a library for prisoners.
