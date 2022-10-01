Additional Sessions Court awards 20-year imprisonment to accused for molestation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Sessions Court Saturday awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine Rs one million on an accused for child molestation, in limits of Basti Malook Police Station.

According to prosecution, an outlaw namely Rizwan son of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Basti Taragar, committed this heinous crime on March 23, 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Zulfiqar Ahmed Nadeem awarded 20 years imprisonment and also imposed Rs one million fine. In case of non payment, the accused would face imprisonment of another six months.