Additional Sessions Judge Balakot Awards 10 Years Imprisonment To Rape Convict

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:15 PM

Additional and Sessions Judge Balakot Thursday awarded ten years jail imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.2 Lac to the rape convict of a girl after proven guilty

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Balakot Thursday awarded ten years jail imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.2 Lac to the rape convict of a girl after proven guilty.

According to the details, five years ago the convict Muhammad Hafeez raped a girl in the area of Balakot.

The family of the victim girl registered a case against Muhammad Hafeez in Balakot police station and the hearing of the case was started in the court of the Additional Session Judge.

After five years of hearing today, the court awarded 10 years imprisonment and imposed a two lakh rupees fine on the convict of rape Muhammad Hafeez. If the convict fails to pay the fine then his jail sentence would be increased by six months.

