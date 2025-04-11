- Home
- Pakistan
- Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem announced verdict in drug case of City Police Station
Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem Announced Verdict In Drug Case Of City Police Station
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Decision in drug recovery case* Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem announced the verdict in the drug case of the City Police Station.
The court sentenced drug dealer Zahoor Ahmed to 9 years in prison and a fine of 80 thousand rupees upon conviction.
ASI Nasrullah Khan arrested drug dealer Zahoor from the City Police Station area after 1250 grams of hashish was recovered.
A case was registered against the drug dealer in the City Police Station under the provisions of the Narcotics Act.
DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that with quality investigation and presenting evidence in the best possible manner before the court, drug dealers are being punished.
A large-scale crackdown is underway across the district, including a police awareness campaign, to combat drugs.
Drugs will be eradicated by taking practical steps to secure the future of our youth.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held39 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices48 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal48 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties59 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20251 hour ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight2 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package2 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik2 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP2 hours ago