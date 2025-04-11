Open Menu

Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem Announced Verdict In Drug Case Of City Police Station

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem announced verdict in drug case of City Police Station

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Decision in drug recovery case* Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem announced the verdict in the drug case of the City Police Station.

The court sentenced drug dealer Zahoor Ahmed to 9 years in prison and a fine of 80 thousand rupees upon conviction.

ASI Nasrullah Khan arrested drug dealer Zahoor from the City Police Station area after 1250 grams of hashish was recovered.

A case was registered against the drug dealer in the City Police Station under the provisions of the Narcotics Act.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that with quality investigation and presenting evidence in the best possible manner before the court, drug dealers are being punished.

A large-scale crackdown is underway across the district, including a police awareness campaign, to combat drugs.

Drugs will be eradicated by taking practical steps to secure the future of our youth.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

4 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

5 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

5 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

5 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan