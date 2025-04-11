Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem announced verdict in drug case of City Police Station

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Decision in drug recovery case* Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem announced the verdict in the drug case of the City Police Station.

The court sentenced drug dealer Zahoor Ahmed to 9 years in prison and a fine of 80 thousand rupees upon conviction.

ASI Nasrullah Khan arrested drug dealer Zahoor from the City Police Station area after 1250 grams of hashish was recovered.

A case was registered against the drug dealer in the City Police Station under the provisions of the Narcotics Act.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that with quality investigation and presenting evidence in the best possible manner before the court, drug dealers are being punished.

A large-scale crackdown is underway across the district, including a police awareness campaign, to combat drugs.

Drugs will be eradicated by taking practical steps to secure the future of our youth.