Additional Sessions Judge Lahore dies of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Lahore Azfar Sultan Syed died of coronavirus on Thursday, a private news channel reported.

According to the spokesperson of the Lahore High Court, Azfar Sultan Syed was under treatment after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus few days earlier.

Additional Sessions Judge Azfar Sultan Syed had been posted in the Lahore Sessions Court.

Following the confirmation of the virus in the judge, the courtroom was sealed and employees working over there were tested for the COVID-19. "The tests of the employees remained negative", the LHC spokesperson added.

The court was also disinfected.

The number of coronavirus positive cases is increasing sharply in the country and according to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC),1,808 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.