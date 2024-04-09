Additional Sessions Judge revokes bail of Zulfiqar Gujjar in 120 mln rupees land fraud case

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The bail of Zulfiqar Bhutto Gujjar, member of Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) Tuesday has been revoked by the Additional Sessions Judge.
Gajjar was implicated in a case concerning the fraudulent sale of government land using counterfeit documents.
He was arrested by the City Police Station in a fraud case exceeding 120 million rupees initiated the subsequent legal proceedings.
According to the details, Zulfiqar Bhutto Gajjar, resident of Kakul, was apprehended by SHO Shafiq-ur-Rehman and other law enforcement officials for his involvement in selling urban area land through fabricated documents. Charged under sections 419/420/489f, he was presented before the court where his bail was annulled, leading to his confinement.
Authorities allege that Gajjar orchestrated a scheme defrauding the government of more than 120 million rupees by unlawfully acquiring land. Chaudhry Ongzaib filed a case against him, and during Tuesday's court session, the bail cancellation was confirmed by the judge.
Chaudhry Ongzaib informed the press that instances of fraud and forgery have been recorded against Gajjar in multiple police stations, including CTD Police Station and the Anti-Corruption Police Station, among others.
Zulfiqar Gujjar, who previously held the position of Vice Chairman of the Cantonment Board and contested for a Provincial Assembly seat twice, currently serves as a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.
