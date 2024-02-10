Additional SHO Martyred, Two Terrorists Killed In A Gunfire In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) An Additional station house officer (SHO) was martyred and two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire that took place after a terrorist attack on a policeman here in Sub-Division Darazinda on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, Additional SHO Din Muhammad Sherani was going to Darazinda police station for his duty when some unknown terrorists targeted him on the way with firearms in the Morgah area.
The policeman retaliated against the terrorist attack. In exchange for fire, the Additional SHO was martyred while two terrorists were also killed.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body of the martyred SHO to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan.
Soon after receiving information about the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani along with a heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site.
