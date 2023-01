Additional SHO Sadda injured by firing of drug pusher in Sadda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Station House Officer of Sadda was injured when a drug peddler opened firing on him in Saateen area on Saturday

SADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) : Additional Station House Officer of Sadda was injured when a drug peddler opened firing on him in Saateen area on Saturday.

According to details, a police mobile team led by Additional SHO Sadda was attacked by a drug peddler when they started searching his belongings.

The firing injured additional SHO, Fazal Karim.

However, police overpowered the drug pusher and recovered 3.6 kilogram hashish from him.

Case has been registered and investigation is underway from the criminal who was identified as Gul Zaman, resident of Thall.