Additional SP Visits DHQ Hospital To Inquire After Injured Policemen

Published October 04, 2022

Additional SP visits DHQ hospital to inquire after injured policemen

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Javed Awan on Tuesday paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and inquired after the health of a police jawan who recently got injured in fire by unidentified terrorists at Daraban police station

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Javed Awan on Tuesday paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and inquired after the health of a police jawan who recently got injured in fire by unidentified terrorists at Daraban police station.

He also went to another constable who was injured in Wana incident and met the hospital's officials in order to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

The Additional SP Javed Awan commended the valour and courage of the policemen and prayed for their early recovery.

