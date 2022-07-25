Additional SP visits flood affected areas in Parowa tehsil

Additional SP Dera Javed Awan, following the directions of DPO Captain (Retd) Najaul Hassnain Liqauat has visited the flood affected areas of Parowa tehsil

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional SP Dera Javed Awan, following the directions of DPO Captain (Retd) Najaul Hassnain Liqauat has visited the flood affected areas of Parowa tehsil.

During his visit, he said the police along with other relief teams were also performing their duties so that the people sufferings could be avoided at maximum level and the affected people could be shifted to a safe place in time.

According to Rescue 1122, Chandran area of Tehsil Prowa was inundated and rescue and recovery teams launched operation in the area.

The rescue personnel evacuated several women and children to safer places with help of boat, the spokesperson said.

He added the water also entered Chashma-II sugar mills and its personnel promptly started de-watering and successfully brought situation under control.

The rescue 1122 also mobilized a team equipped with all modern gadgets including lifeboats, de-watering machines and medicines to Pharpur after receiving reports about inundation of several areas of the tehsil.

The rescue teams successfully rescued several house and people by de-watering those areas which were flooded.