UrduPoint.com

Additional SP Visits Flood Affected Areas In Parowa Tehsil

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Additional SP visits flood affected areas in Parowa tehsil

Additional SP Dera Javed Awan, following the directions of DPO Captain (Retd) Najaul Hassnain Liqauat has visited the flood affected areas of Parowa tehsil

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional SP Dera Javed Awan, following the directions of DPO Captain (Retd) Najaul Hassnain Liqauat has visited the flood affected areas of Parowa tehsil.

During his visit, he said the police along with other relief teams were also performing their duties so that the people sufferings could be avoided at maximum level and the affected people could be shifted to a safe place in time.

According to Rescue 1122, Chandran area of Tehsil Prowa was inundated and rescue and recovery teams launched operation in the area.

The rescue personnel evacuated several women and children to safer places with help of boat, the spokesperson said.

He added the water also entered Chashma-II sugar mills and its personnel promptly started de-watering and successfully brought situation under control.

The rescue 1122 also mobilized a team equipped with all modern gadgets including lifeboats, de-watering machines and medicines to Pharpur after receiving reports about inundation of several areas of the tehsil.

The rescue teams successfully rescued several house and people by de-watering those areas which were flooded.

Related Topics

Police Flood Water Visit Rescue 1122 Women All

Recent Stories

Ten more tested positives with coronavirus in RWP

Ten more tested positives with coronavirus in RWP

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons ..

Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

3 minutes ago
 Five drug dealers arrested during crackdown

Five drug dealers arrested during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 Police launch search operations in different areas ..

Police launch search operations in different areas to net lawbreakers

3 minutes ago
 CDA operationalizes 18 more water filtration plant ..

CDA operationalizes 18 more water filtration plants

4 minutes ago
 Classic events in doubt as F1 drafts plans for cit ..

Classic events in doubt as F1 drafts plans for city-centered future

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.