Additional stopovers for trains at Karachi, Lahore and Pindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : The Pakistan Railways has announced additional stopovers for Up and Down trains at Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi in the wake of coronavirus threat.

According to the PR sources here on Thursday, all Up and Down trains at Karachi railway station will stop at Landhi, Drig Road, Malir City railway stations for two minutes now.

Also, all Up trains from Lahore will stop at Lahore Cantt, Walton and Kot Lakhpat railway stations whereas all Upside trains for Rawalpindi would stop at Chaklala railway station for two minutes.